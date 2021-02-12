Global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global market size of Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels.
In the last several years, global market of Clinical Trial Management System developed rapidly, with an average CAGR growth rate of 15.19% from 2014 to 2018. In 2018, global revenue of Clinical Trial Management System is nearly 790 M USD. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with revenue, market share for each company:
Oracle
Medidata Solutions
PAREXEL
IBM
ERT
Bioclinica
Forte Research Systems
Veeva Systems
MasterControl
MedNet Solutions
DSG
Bio-Optronics
DATATRAK
DZS Software Solutions
ArisGlobal
Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market size by type:
Enterprise CTMS
Site CTMS
Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market size by Applications:
Pharma & Biopharmaceutical Companies
Clinical Research Organizations
Others
Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market size by region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
Others
