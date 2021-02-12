In this report, the Global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Growth Potential 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Growth Potential 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

CBM refers to methane that is found in coal seams. It is formed during the process of coalification, the transformation of plant material into coal. CBM is also known as virgin coal seam methane or coal seam gas. It is widely considered an “unconventional” source of natural gas. In the United States, CBM is a valuable resource that accounts for about 5 percent of total U.S. natural gas production annually.

CBM is natural gas. CBM is primarily methane – a colourless and odourless gas, found in coal deposits formed over millions of years from fallen trees and other plant matter. CBM also known as onshore ‘unconventional’ gas has developed into a key fuel source, helping to lower the global carbon emissions.

CBM has various advantages, such as new and less pollution energy with high calorific value, substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions and so on. Many governments encouraged enterprises to produce the product. For example, in China, “Notice re Period of ‘13th Five-Year-Plan’: Subsidies Granted to Development of Coalbed Methane”#),issued by the Chinese Ministry of Finance on 14 February 2016, the subsidy from central government for coalbed methane (“CBM”) production under the “13th Five-Year Plan” will be increased 50% from RMB0.2 per cubic meter to RMB0.3 per cubic meter so as to boost the development of CBM industry.

The global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) market is valued at 14300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 21500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Coal Bed Methane (CBM) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coal Bed Methane (CBM) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Exxon Mobil(XTO Energy)

BP

ConocoPhillips

Australia Pacific LNG

Santos

Anglo Coal

Arrow Energy

Ember Resources

Encana

AAG Energy

G3 Exploration

Carbon Creek Energy

CONSOL Energy

Pioneer Natural Resources

GEECL

Gazprom

Shell (QGC)

Constellation Energy Partners

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

CBM Wells

Coal Mines

Segment by Application

Power Generation

Industrial Fuel

Cooking Fuel

Vehicle Fuel

Other

