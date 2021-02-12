Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Industry Chain Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Industry Chain market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Concrete Waterproofing Admixture Industry Chain market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Concrete Waterproofing Admixture is a type of integral waterproofing material that can be mixed with concrete mixture, and mainly used in all kinds of anti-permeability concrete engineering.

The concrete waterproofing admixture industry concentration is relatively low; there are over three hundred manufacturers all over the world, but only a few manufacturers dominate the high-end products market, like Kryton, Xypex Chemical, Fosroc, Grace, Hycrete, SIKA, BASF Rheomac, Penetron, Schomburg, Markham Global and IPA Systems etc. which are almost located in USA Canada and Germany and UK. Most of the rest of manufacturers are some small-scale enterprises and produce the low-end products, mainly distributed in the developing regions like Asia and South America etc.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These several years, some Chinese manufactures were aimed at improving their technology, but their product quality still cannot catch up with the international ones’, so they took low-end market in China.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Concrete Waterproofing Admixture market is valued at 990 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1240 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Concrete Waterproofing Admixture volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Concrete Waterproofing Admixture market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kryton(CA)

Xypex Chemical(CA)

Fosroc(UK)

Grace(US)

Hycrete(US)

SIKA(CH)

BASF Rheomac(DE)

Penetron(US)

Schomburg(DE)

Markham Global(NZ)

IPA Systems(US)

Cemix(NZ)

Cementaid(AU)

Moxie(US)

Tecnochem(IT)

Dura Build Care(IN)

Hunan Yibao Building Material(CN)

Shenzhen Maidi Concrete(CN)

Hongsha Group(CN)

Sichuan Tongzhou(CN)

Huangteng Huagong(CN)

Hanyujiancai(CN)

Yuanda Building Materials(CN)

Lifei Concrete Admixture(CN)

Shijihongyu Waterproofing (CN)

Jiangshan Chemical(CN)

Chongqing Sansheng(CN)

Goodcrete(CN)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Crystalline Type

Other Type

Segment by Application

Residential Use

Commercial Use

