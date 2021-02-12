In this report, the Global Cubic Boron Nitride Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cubic Boron Nitride Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN) is a synthetic chemical compound made up of boron and nitrogen atoms in a one-to-one ratio. Unlike other types of boron nitride, it exists as a cubic crystal lattice, with its atoms arranged in a symmetrical, cube-shaped structure like the crystalline structure of diamond. Its material properties include extreme hardness, stability under heat, and superior chemical resistance. Cubic Boron Nitride is the second-hardest known material after diamond, making it useful in a wide variety of industrial applications, where it is often used as an abrasive or cutting tool.

As diamond is less stable than graphite, Cubic Boron Nitride is less stable than h-BN, but the conversion rate between those forms is negligible at room temperature (again like diamond). The cubic form has the sphalerite crystal structure, the same as that of diamond, and is also called β-BN or c-BN. The wurtzite BN form has the same structure as lonsdaleite, a rare hexagonal polymorph of carbon. In both c-BN and w-BN, the boron and nitrogen atoms are grouped into tetrahedra, but the angles between neighboring tetrahedra differ between the two.

Now, China CBN production is the first in the world. .However, the quality of the Cubic Boron Nitride products is not high. Chinese main products are low grade and medium grade. The price is relatively low. In the United States, Europe, Japan, Cubic Boron Nitride product has a complete crystal, high strength, good thermal stability. Product prices are high in these areas, and profit is relatively high.

With the progress of technology, the price of Cubic Boron Nitride gradually decreased. However, the overall gross margin of Cubic Boron Nitride is still very high. CBN process requires relatively high, therefore, in the production of Cubic Boron Nitride manufacturers increasingly concentrated. In China, many small manufacturers will be eliminated.

Currently, CBN Monocrystalline in China accounted for 70% of the total, CBN micro mist accounted for 30% of the total. Most of China’s CBN products are exported. With the advancement of technology in China, China’s CBN products are increasingly used to their own products.

The global Cubic Boron Nitride market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

