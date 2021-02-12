In this report, the Global Cyanamide (CAS 420-04-2) Market Research and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cyanamide (CAS 420-04-2) Market Research and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cyanamide is an organic compound with the formula CN2H2. This white solid is widely used in agriculture and the production of pharmaceuticals and other organic compounds. It is also used as an alcohol deterrent drug in Canada, Europe and Japan. The molecule features a nitrile group attached to an amino group. Derivatives of this compound are also referred to as cyanamides, the most common being calcium cyanamide(CaCN2).

Under the background of slower economy growth rate, companies face the higher risks of profit decline. Asia’s economies in a state of slow growth, cyanamide market have certain potential in Asia, while China’s demand is relatively stable.

Cyanamide is a type of organic compound widely used in Agricultural industry, Pharmaceutical industry, etc. The Solution product is the most used type in the world at present. The representative contents of cyanamide are 30%, 50%.

At present, Alz Chem, Evonik, NIPPON CARBIDE, Ningxia Darong, Taixing Youlian, Rugao Zhongru, TaixingKangtai ,Xinmiao Chemical, Jiangsu Deda, Shandong Efirm are the global leading producers of the hydrogen cyanamide, and top ten of them shared about 70% of the global total production.

Currently, China, Japan and Germany are the major producers in the world, and the three shared about 80% of the global total production in 2015, while China, Europe and Japan are most key consumption regions of cyanamide, the three shared about 80% of the total.This is the end of Cyanamide report.

The global Cyanamide (CAS 420-04-2) market is valued at 330 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 350 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cyanamide (CAS 420-04-2) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cyanamide (CAS 420-04-2) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

