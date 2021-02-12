In this report, the Global Denatured Alcohol Industry Depth Survey 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Denatured Alcohol Industry Depth Survey 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Denatured alcohol is ethanol (ethyl alcohol) made unfit for human consumption by adding one or more chemicals (denaturants) to it. Denaturing refers to removing a property from the alcohol (being able to drink it), not to chemically altering or decomposing it, so denatured alcohol contains ordinary ethyl alcohol.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Denatured Alcohol industry in larger demand on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Denatured Alcohol industry, the current demand for Denatured Alcohol product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary Denatured Alcohol products on the market do not sell well; Denatured alcohol’s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Denatured Alcohol industry, low-end product has excess capacity but high-end product is in short supply.

There is a certain market space for denatured alcohol product, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity or molding process basic Materials.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, growing number of enterprises enter the business of denatured alcohol production. But the gross margin of denatured alcohol production is relatively low because of the industry features.

The global Denatured Alcohol market is valued at 69900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 117200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Denatured Alcohol volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Denatured Alcohol market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Poet

ADM

Valero Energy Corporation

Green Plains Renewable Energy

Cargill

Flint Hills Resources

Abengoa Bioenergy

Big River Resources

Pacific Ethanol

Celanese

LyondellBasell

Sasol

Aventine Renewable Energy

Warner Graham Company

Tangshan Jidong Solvent

Jilin Alcohol Group

Jiangsu Lianhai

Jinyimeng Group

Shandong Longlive

Henan Tianguan

COFCO Biochemical

COFCO Biochemical Zhaodong

Shandong Qingzhou Xinhai

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Specially Denatured Alcohol (SDA)

Completely Denatured Alcohol (CDA)

Segment by Application

Cleaner & Solvent

Thinner

Alcohol Fuel

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

