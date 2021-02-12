Global Dextranase Market Research and Forecast 2019
In this report, the Global Dextranase Market Research and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Dextranase is obtained through submerged fermentation with the use of Bacillus Lichenifomis strains; the enzyme is an endonuclease, loyal acting β- glucan 1, 3 and 1, 4 glycosidic bonds, produce three – 5 glucose units oligosaccharides and glucose. The product can effectively break downβ- glucan in wheat and cereals endosperm cell walls, in the beer brewing used to reduce the viscosity of wort and improve the filtration performance, improve malt dissolution rate, to prevent the beer cloudy, stable quality of beer. Product is pale yellow powder or brown liquid; temperature range in 30 -60 ℃, the optimum temperature range in 50 -55 ℃; Applicable PH range 4.8-7.5, the optimum PH range 6.0-6.5.
Currently, Dextranase market is saturated; many manufacturers gradually withdraw from this area, currently, Novozymes and Amano take high market share. Dextranase as a single enzyme, the manufacturer’s profit margin decreased year by year; however, the businesses of produce food-grade and non-food grade Dextranase, the prices and gross margins vary greatly.
At present, the product promotion for application is not obvious, while in the food and beverage industry, there are many alternatives, so its market competitiveness is not high enough.
Currently, little change in downstream applications, thus limiting the promotion of this product to a certain extent, I believe that in the next few years, with the application of this product gradually extended, will promote the development of the industry to a certain extent.
The global Dextranase market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Dextranase volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dextranase market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Novozymes
Amano
Specialty Enzymes
Aumgene Biosciences
Dyadic Netherlands
EN Group
SunHY
Sunson
Vland Biotech Group
Shandong Longda Bio-Products
Yangshao Bo-Chemical
Shandong Jienuo Enzyme
Hunan Hong Ying Xiang Biochemistry
Shandong Sukahan Bio-Technology
Hunan Lerkam Blology
Youtell Biotechnology
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Food Grade
Feed Grade
Segment by Application
Feed Industry
Beer Brewing Industry
