In this report, the Global Dextranase Market Research and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Dextranase Market Research and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-dextranase-market-research-and-forecast-2019



Dextranase is obtained through submerged fermentation with the use of Bacillus Lichenifomis strains; the enzyme is an endonuclease, loyal acting β- glucan 1, 3 and 1, 4 glycosidic bonds, produce three – 5 glucose units oligosaccharides and glucose. The product can effectively break downβ- glucan in wheat and cereals endosperm cell walls, in the beer brewing used to reduce the viscosity of wort and improve the filtration performance, improve malt dissolution rate, to prevent the beer cloudy, stable quality of beer. Product is pale yellow powder or brown liquid; temperature range in 30 -60 ℃, the optimum temperature range in 50 -55 ℃; Applicable PH range 4.8-7.5, the optimum PH range 6.0-6.5.

Currently, Dextranase market is saturated; many manufacturers gradually withdraw from this area, currently, Novozymes and Amano take high market share. Dextranase as a single enzyme, the manufacturer’s profit margin decreased year by year; however, the businesses of produce food-grade and non-food grade Dextranase, the prices and gross margins vary greatly.

At present, the product promotion for application is not obvious, while in the food and beverage industry, there are many alternatives, so its market competitiveness is not high enough.

Currently, little change in downstream applications, thus limiting the promotion of this product to a certain extent, I believe that in the next few years, with the application of this product gradually extended, will promote the development of the industry to a certain extent.

The global Dextranase market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dextranase volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dextranase market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Novozymes

Amano

Specialty Enzymes

Aumgene Biosciences

Dyadic Netherlands

EN Group

SunHY

Sunson

Vland Biotech Group

Shandong Longda Bio-Products

Yangshao Bo-Chemical

Shandong Jienuo Enzyme

Hunan Hong Ying Xiang Biochemistry

Shandong Sukahan Bio-Technology

Hunan Lerkam Blology

Youtell Biotechnology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Segment by Application

Feed Industry

Beer Brewing Industry

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-dextranase-market-research-and-forecast-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com