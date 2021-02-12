In this report, the Global Diatomite (Diatomaceous Earth) Competition Situation 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Diatomite (Diatomaceous Earth) Competition Situation 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Diatomaceous Earth, also known as D.E., diatomite, or kieselgur/kieselguhr, is a naturally occurring, soft, siliceous sedimentary rock that is easily crumbled into a fine white to off-white powder. It has a particle size ranging from less than 3 micrometres to more than 1 millimetre, but typically 10 to 200 micrometres. The properties which make Diatomaceous Earth valuable include low density, high porosity, high surface area, abrasiveness, insulating properties, inertness, absorptive capacity, brightness, and high silica content. It is mainly used as filter aids, fillers, absorbents etc.

The Diatomaceous Earth sales will reach about 2853.5 K MT in 2017 from 2371.6 K MT in 2012 at an average growth rate of more than 3.79%.

At present, Diatomaceous Earth consumption market mainly concentrated in Europe, USA, China and Japan. USA is the largest sales country of Diatomaceous Earth consumption and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The USA sales of Diatomaceous Earth market took up about 31.04% of the global market in 2016, followed by Europe (16.65%). In 2016, China occupied about 17.37% share of the global Diatomaceous Earth market.

Imerys, EP Minerals, Domolin, Showa Chemical and CECA Chemical (Arkema) are the key suppliers in the global Diatomaceous Earth market. Top five company sales took up about 48.18% of the global market in 2016.

The global Diatomite (Diatomaceous Earth) market is valued at 1000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1270 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Diatomite (Diatomaceous Earth) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diatomite (Diatomaceous Earth) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Imerys

EP Minerals

Domolin

Showa Chemical

CECA Chemical (Arkema)

Dicaperl

Diatomite CJSC

American Diatomite

Diatomite Direct

Jilin Yuan Tong Mineral

Chanye

Zhilan Diatom

Sanxing Diatomite

Shengzhou Xinglong Products of Diatomite

Shengzhou Huali Diatomite Products

Changbai Mountain filter aid

Qingdao Best diatomite

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Melosira

Pinnularia

Coscinodiscus

Segment by Application

Filter Aids

Fillers

Absorbents

Construction Materials

Other

