Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019
the Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Diethyl carbonate (DEC) is a carbonate ester with the formula CO (OCH2CH3)2. Diethyl carbonate is widely applied in the field of medicine, pesticides, battery, and others.
The diethyl carbonate (DEC) industry concentration is high; the manufacturers are distributed in Japan and China, due to the environmental and manufacturing cost factors. There are three manufacturers in Japan, they are UBE Group Kishida Kagaku and Kowa Company. In China, there are less than twenty manufacturers like Chaoyang chemical, Shandong Shida Shenghua, Tongling Jintai Chemical, Shandong flying, Carcol Chemical, Liaoyang Best Group and Lixing Chemical etc., the homogeneity of the products is serious, and the market competition is fierce.
Globally, the diethyl carbonate products are mainly used in electrolyte, pharmaceuticals and pesticides, and synthetic fiber and resin fields etc. China is the largest producer and consumer, and Japan is also a very important producer and consumer in 2014. Europe and USA are the important consumption regions, and they two consume more than 34% of global diethyl carbonate products in 2014.
The diethyl carbonate industry is easily affected by the global economy and the environmental protection policy, the price will fluctuate in the future, due to the risk of global economic volatility.
The global Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) market is valued at 150 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 180 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diethyl Carbonate (DEC) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
UBE Group(JP)
Kishida Kagaku(JP)
Kowa Company(JP)
Chaoyang chemical(CN)
Shandong Shida Shenghua(CN)
Tongling Jintai Chemical(CN)
Shandong flying(CN)
Carcol Chemical(CN)
Liaoyang Best Group(CN)
Lixing Chemical(CN)
Liaoning Huifu Chemical(CN)
Chongqing Changfeng(CN)
Fushun Dongke Fine Chemical(CN)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Battery Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Industry Grade
Segment by Application
Electrolytes
Pharmaceuticals and Pesticides
Synthetic Fibres and Resins
Others
