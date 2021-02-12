Global Display Backlighting Industry Professional 2019
In this report, the Global Display Backlighting Industry Professional 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Display Backlighting Industry Professional 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A backlight is a form of illumination used in liquid crystal displays (LCDs). The penetration rate of LED backlights are above 90%. LED backlights have almost taken over CCFL backlights. Display Backlighting refer to a LED backlit in this report.
At present, in developed countries, the display backlighting industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Korea, Japan and Taiwan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese LED production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.
China’s display backlighting industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved. Currently, China has become a large international consumption country of display backlighting, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import.
The global display backlighting industry has reached a production volume of approximately 77628 KK Pcs in 2015. The top four manufacturers are Samsung, NICHIA, LG Innotek and Epistar. Other key manufacturers include Lumileds, Seoul Semiconductor, TOYODA GOSEI, Unity Opto Technology, GENESIS Photonics, Shenzhen jufei optoelectronics, Shenzhen Refond Optoelectronics and Foshan NationStar Semiconductor.
By application, the global display backlighting market is segmented into small sized and Mid and large sized backlight, which are widely used for smartphone, PC monitor, Notebook, tablets and LCD TV. The weaker LCD TV market greatly thwarted traditional LED backlight manufacturers’ performance in 2015, leading to declining backlight demands. The application market is saturated and the OLED technology have a quick development in recent years, the demand for the LED backlighting is decreaseing. The giants like Samsung and LG have transfer to the OLED technology, it can be forecast that the LED backlight will keep a decreasing trend in the future.
The global Display Backlighting market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Display Backlighting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Display Backlighting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Samsung
NICHIA
LG Innotek
Epistar
Lumileds
Seoul Semiconductor
TOYODA GOSEI
Unity Opto Technology
GENESIS Photonics
Shenzhen jufei optoelectronics
Shenzhen Refond Optoelectronics
Foshan NationStar Semiconductor
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Small-sized
Mid and Large-sized
Segment by Application
Smartphone
Notebook
Tablet
Desktop PC
LCD TV
Others
