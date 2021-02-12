In this report, the Global Display Driver IC for TVs Trends and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Display Driver IC for TVs Trends and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

DDICs deliver predefined currents and analog voltages that activate the pixels to exhibit pixel images on displays. DDICs include gate and source drivers with a range of interfaces, frequencies, voltage, and packages. DDICs are key to higher resolution displays.

With a growing preference for better image resolution, the DDIC market for TVs is expected to have a positive outlook in the future. Due to the recent advances in technology in the television industry, the consumer preferences have also changed significantly. The television market has evolved considerably from CRTs to LCDs, LEDs, and is now moving towards organic LED (OLED) TVs. As consumers prefer watching better-quality picture, the resolution format of televisions has also been constantly evolving. Since the primary function of TV DDICs is to provide better image quality, the changing consumer preference for crisp and sharp picture resolution will propel the growth prospects of this market in the coming years.

The global DDIC market for TVs is experiencing significant demand and supply chain shifts. Most providers in the APAC region are involved in substantial ramp-ups and stiff competition. Moreover, the increasing competition from Taiwan and Korea-based semiconductor component manufacturers will lead to providers suffering losses during the predicted period. Also, the growing competition in the semiconductor market is a challenge for long-time market leaders like Samsung. The market manufacturers are trying to gain more market shares by launching advanced DDICs in the market, especially for new 4K2K TVs. The manufacturers in the market compete on the basis of factors such as innovative technological features, price, reputation, distribution, and brand presence in the global market.

The global Display Driver IC for TVs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Display Driver IC for TVs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Display Driver IC for TVs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Novatek Microelectronic

Himax Technologies

Fitipower

Illitek

Lusem

MagnaChip

Orise

Raydium Semiconductor

Samsung Electronics

Silicon Works

Sitronix Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

HDTV

Full HDTV

4K2K TV

Segment by Application

TV

Others

