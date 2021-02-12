Global Duty Free Retailing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Duty Free Retailing market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Duty Free Retailing market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The Global Duty Free Retailing market size was 47751 million USD in 2018 and it will be 115806 million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 13.49% from 2018 to 2025.

This report focuses on the global Duty Free Retailing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Duty Free Retailing development in North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

The key players covered in this study

1 Dufry

2 Lagardère Travel Retail

3 Lotte Duty Free

4 LVMH

5 Aer Rianta International (ARI)

6 China Duty Free Group (CDFG)

7 Dubai Duty Free

8 Duty Free Americas

9 Gebr. Heinemann

10 King Power International Group (Thailand)

11 The Shilla Duty Free

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

1 Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

2 Alcohol, Wine and Spirits

3 Tobacco & Cigarettes

4 Fashion & Luxury Goods

5 Confectionery & Food Stuff

6 Others

Market segment by Application, split into

1 Airports

2 Onboard Aircraft

3 Seaports

4 Train Stations

5 Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

