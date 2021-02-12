Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Depth Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Depth market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Depth market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Enzyme for Pulp & Paper is a class of enzymes that used in pulp and paper industry for reduction of energy consumption, reduction cost, improving pulp and paper quality etc.

The research group obtained the following conclusions after several months’ survey and research:

First, the global market of enzyme for pulp & paper industry are growing steady, along with the growing pulp & paper industry also demand for environment protection and cost down pressure is essential for further development.

Second, the enzyme for pulp & paper industry concentration is high; there are a few major manufacturers accounting for the majority share of the enzyme for pulp & paper industry, such as Novozymes, AB Enzymes and DuPont(Genencor and Dyadic ).

Third, giant manufactures mainly distribute in America and Europe. America has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Buckman and Dyadic, both have perfect products. As to Denmark, the Novozymes has become a global leader. In Germany, it is AB Enzymes that leads the technology development. In China, the manufacturers focus in Guangdong, and Shandong province.

Forth, some companies have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. There are international companies setting up factories in China too, such as Denykem.

Fifth, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufacturers can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of enzyme for pulp & paper will increase.

Seventh, the global enzyme for pulp & paper production will increase to 4788 MT in 2015, from 3690 MT in 2011, it is estimated that the global enzyme for pulp & paper demand will develop with an average growth rate of 5.6% in the coming five years.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper market is valued at 73 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Enzyme for Pulp & Paper volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Enzyme for Pulp & Paper market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Novozymes

DuPont (Genencor and Dyadic)

ABF Ingredients (AB Enzymes)

BASF (Verenium)

Buckman

Enzymatic Deinking Technologies

Denykem

Metgen

Advanced Enzymes

Anil Bioplus

Leveking

Sukehan

Kdnbio

Yiduoli

Youtellbio

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Amylase

Cellulase

Xylanase

Lipase

Other

Segment by Application

Bleach boosting

Deinking

Product modification

Other Use

