Global Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) Industry Chain Research Report 2019

This report studies the Epoxy Curing Agents market. The curing process is a chemical reaction in which the epoxide groups in epoxy resin reacts with a curing agent (hardener) to form a highly crosslinked, three-dimensional network. In order to convert epoxy resins into a hard, infusible, and rigid material, it is necessary to cure the resin with hardener. The products are available for a wide range of civil engineering, infrastructure and other building & construction applications.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Companies in developing countries such as China and India, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.

In the Epoxy Curing Agents market, there still has a distinct feature that the import and export rate of this industry is not high caused by the fact that many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although China domestic companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

The global Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) market is valued at 2990 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4740 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Epoxy Curing Agents (Epoxy Hardener) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Olin Corporation (Dow)

Hexion

Huntsman

KUKDO

Reichhold

Atul

Aditya Birla Group

BASF

Evonik

Air Products

Royce International

Cardolite

Gabriel Performance Products

Mitsubishi Chemical

Incorez

Hitachi Chemical

Cargill

Dasen Material

Rich Chemical

Shangdong DEYUAN

Yun Teh Industrial

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Amine Based Products

Anhydrides Based Products

Other Type

Segment by Application

Coatings

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Wind Energy

Adhesives

Composites

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

