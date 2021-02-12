In this report, the Global Flomoxef Sodium Industry Professional 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Flomoxef Sodium Industry Professional 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Flomoxef sodium is an oxacephem antibiotic usually grouped with the cephalosporins. In oxacephems, the sulfur atom of the cephalosporin core is replaced with an oxygen atom.

Flomoxef sodium is a kind of APIs and useful for curing staphylococcus aureus infections. Due to high technology barrier, there are few companies able to produce the product and Shionogi highly monopolizes the market at the moment.

Although few companies have achieved commercial production of flomoxef sodium at this moment, they continue to invest on technology research. According to our research, a Chinese based company has plans to sell their flomoxef sodium in early 2017.

Due to immature technology, flomoxef sodium production capacity will not be released quickly in the recent years. However, once some company overcomes technology bottleneck and produces flomoxef sodium, the company can achieve preferable gains, that’s why many investors are trying hard to enter into the industry currently.

The global Flomoxef Sodium market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Flomoxef Sodium volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flomoxef Sodium market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Shionogi & Co., Ltd

Yungjin Pharm. Co., Ltd



Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Type I

Type II

Segment by Application

Pneumonia

Peritonitis

