In this report, the Global Fused Silica Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Fused Silica Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Fused Silica is a noncrystalline (glass) form of silicon dioxide (quartz, sand). It lacks long range order in its atomic structure. Its highly cross linked three dimensional structure gives rise to it’s high use temperature and low thermal expansion coefficient.

China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Fused Silica market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Fused Silica in 2017. Moreover, China’s production is mainly concentrated in Lianyungang, Jiangsu.

In the industry, Lianyungang Taosheng Fused Quartz profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Heraeus and Lianyungang Haoyu quartz ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 12.77%, 12.43% and 6.24% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Fused Silica technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The global Fused Silica market is valued at 500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 740 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fused Silica volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fused Silica market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lianyungang Taosheng Fused Quartz Co. Ltd

Heraeus

Lianyungang Haoyu quartz Co., LTD

3M

Jiangsu Zhongsheng Silicon Mstar Technology Ltd

Xin Yi Wan He Kuang Ye Limited

Washington Mills

Dinglong Co., Ltd

Lianyungang Hengbao Quartz Co., Ltd.

Xuzhou Sainuo Quartz Co., Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

First Grade Material

Second Grade Material

Third Grade Material

Fourth Grade Material

Segment by Application

Solar Industries

Semiconductor and Electronics Industry

Refractories

Others

