In this report, the Global Gamma Oryzanol Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Gamma Oryzanol Industry Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Gamma oryzanol is an exceptional component of rice bran oil which is generated from rice bran. It has been approved in Japan for several conditions, including menopausal symptoms, mild anxiety, stomach upset, and high cholesterol. In the US, it is widely used as a sports supplement, as well as for reducing cholesterol.

In terms of volume, the production of gamma oryzanol was about 1191 MT in 2015. And it is anticipated to reach 1407 MT by 2021.

Japan is the dominate producer of gamma oryzanol, the production was 808 MT in 2015, accounting for about 67.84% of the total amount, followed by China, with the production market share of 21.83%.

Leading players in gamma oryzanol industry are Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical, TSUNO, Henry Lamotte OILS, Delekang Food. Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 45.09% in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 83.54% production share of the market in 2015.

Pharmaceuticals accounted for the largest market with about 47.49% share of the global gamma oryzanol market in 2015. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.09% from 2017 to 2021. With over 40.75% share in the gamma oryzanol market, food supplement was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.54%, in terms of consumption volume, from 2017 to 2021.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of gamma oryzanol was lower year by year from 81571 USD/MT in 2011 to 73610 USD/MT in 2015. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

