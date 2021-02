Global Gluten-Free Food Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Gluten-Free Food market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Gluten-Free Food market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The gluten free food market has risen from strength to strength riding on the back of the soaring popularity of the food type to combat gluten sensitivity in worldwide population. World over, the proliferating demand for gluten free foods among people with celiac diseases has provided a firm base for the market to evolve. The various digestive benefits gluten free food possesses, along with the beneficial effect on intestinal health, has made the food popular in treating a range of metabolic disorders in worldwide population. The rising preference of gluten free food has in recent years created new revenue streams for food and beverage manufacturers. Several food producers have made a foray into the market with unique positioning strategies to reap the gains.

Owing to the concerted efforts of healthcare units, health awareness campaigns, and easy access to information, people have become inclined towards consuming healthy foods. Gluten-free food serves a variety of health benefits such as lowering cholesterol levels in the body, and this is expected to create tremendous demand within the global market. Furthermore, gluten free food is less fattening, and hence, it is recommended for individuals who want to lose weight or cut down fats. Besides this, gluten free food is extremely useful for people suffering from digestive disorders. Owing to the aforementioned factors, it is safe to project that the global market for gluten free food would trace an upward graph of growth over the coming years.

North America is anticipated to remain the dominant consumer with over 53% of the revenue share in 2016. The region is home to major food brands & companies that have extensive distribution networks and provide a wide array of commodities. Consumers in this market also have favorable perceptions regarding healthy gluten-free eatables, which is likely to boost industry growth.

The global Gluten-Free Food market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Gluten-Free Food in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Boulder Brands

Hain Celestial Group

General Mills

Kellogg’s Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Glutamel

Schar

Big Oz Industries

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Gluten Free Bakery Products

Gluten Free Baby Food

Gluten Free Pasta

Gluten Free Ready Meals

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Online Retail

Offline Retail

