In this report, the Global Green and Bio Solvents Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Green and Bio Solvents Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-green-and-bio-solvents-market-analysis-andamp;-trends-to-2025



Green & bio-based solvents are characterized by low toxicity, low miscibility, higher boiling point, less odor, and easy recycling process. Thus, green & bio-based solvents are eco-friendly. These properties or inherent advantages makes them suitable for usage in various applications.

Industrial solvents are used as component ingredients in formulated products or as processing aids in manufacturing. Demand will grow modestly but the mix of solvents will continue to change dramatically under environmental and regulatory pressure designed to reduce emissions of ODS (Ozone Depleting Substances), VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) and HAPs (Hazardous Air Pollutants). Environmentally friendly “green solvents” and conventional solvents that are regulation exempt to replace conventional hydrocarbon and chlorinated solvents.

North America is the biggest producer and consumer of bio solvents, the production accounted for 33.78% of global production in 2015, followed by Europe, accounted for 26.62%. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The region is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 10.3% from 2015 to 2021. Growth of major end-use industries particularly in China and India is expected to drive the regional market.

The raw materials of bio solvents are mainly corn and vegetable oils. The bio solvents market offers immense opportunities countries such as USA, India, and China, as these regions have high petroleum prices and a large number of diesel and gasoline fueled vehicles.

On the basis of application, bio solvents market is segmented as paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, and printing inks among other niche applications such as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Increasing construction spending in emerging markets such as Brazil, China, India and Mexico on account of rapid industrialization and urbanization rates is expected to remain a key driving factor for this segment. The shift in trends towards using eco-friendly paints coupled with growing construction industry is expected to drive bio solvents demand.

Global bio solvents market is concentrated with top five companies accounting for more than 50% of the market share in 2015. Major companies operating in the global market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Bioamber Inc, Huntsman Corporation, E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Co, The DOW Chemical Company, Vertec Biosolvents Inc, Florida Chemicals Company Inc, Cargill Inc, Galactic, LyondellBasell and Solvay.

The global Green and Bio Solvents market is valued at 5480 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 9930 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Green and Bio Solvents volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Green and Bio Solvents market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Bioamber Inc

Huntsman Corporation

E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Co.

The DOW Chemical Company

Vertec Biosolvents Inc

Florida Chemicals Company Inc

Cargill Inc

Galactic

LyondellBasell

Gevo

Pinova Holding INC

Myriant

Solvay

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bioalcohols

Bio-Glycols&Diols

Lactate Esters

D-Limonene

Methyl Soyate

Segment by Application

Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-green-and-bio-solvents-market-analysis-andamp;-trends-to-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com