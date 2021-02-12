In this report, the Global High-Performance Insulation Materials Trends and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global High-Performance Insulation Materials Trends and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Insulating material – a material that reduces or prevents the transmission of heat or sound or electricity

High-Performance Insulation Materials industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America and Europe. Among them, North America Production value accounted for less than 28.21% of the total value of global High-Performance Insulation Materials. Overall, the High-Performance Insulation Materials performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to register the highest growth in the global high-performance insulation materials market between 2016 and 2021. The high-performance insulation materials market in Europe and North America is consolidated, whereas, the market in Asia-Pacific has a fragmented structure. High-performance insulation materials manufacturers are significantly expanding their production capacities in China, Japan, and South Korea.

The major restraints in the high-performance insulation materials market are high production cost of aerogels and carcinogenic nature of ceramic fibers. Expansion and new product launch are the most preferred strategies adopted by the key market players to sustain in this highly competitive market. Major opportunities in the market are growing applications of aerogels in day-lighting segment and others.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the increasing in production capacity, expected that the High-Performance Insulation Materials raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of High-Performance Insulation Materials.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The average price of High-Performance Insulation Materials will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and cost of raw materials.

The global High-Performance Insulation Materials market is valued at 5880 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 8890 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High-Performance Insulation Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High-Performance Insulation Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Morgan Thermal Ceramics

The 3M Company

Unifrax Corporation

Cabot Corporation

Shandong Luyang Share Co., Ltd.

Ibiden Co. Ltd.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Isolite Insulating Products Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co. Ltd.

Aerogel Technologies, Llc

Nano High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ceramic Fibers

Aerogels

Others

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Construction,

Others

