Global High-purity Amorphous Boron Competition Analysis 2019

High purity amorphous boron powder is black whereas impure samples have a brown appearance. Due to its special combination of properties as well as the ability to absorb neutrons, large quantities of amorphous boron are used in pyrotechnics. For example, it is to be used as an additive in solid-fuel rocket propellant and explosives, in initiators for airbags and belt pre-tensioners, and as an additive in pyrotechnical mixtures. In addition, as a powerful reducing agent it can also be added to certain soldering agents as a flux or additive. Other application areas include the manufacture of high-purity metal borides and use as a sintering additive for silicon carbide high-performance ceramics.

First, the High-purity Amorphous Boron industry is relatively concentrated: which is due to the high barriers, (technical barriers) only limited countries are involved in the business. Major manufacturers of High-purity Amorphous Boron are mainly in US, Europe and China.

Second, the production of High-purity Amorphous Boron increases from 227.86 MT in 2011 to 271.34 MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of nearly 4%. SB Boron is the world leader, H.C. Starck GmbH is the leader in Germany, New Metals and Chemicals Ltd. is the leader in UK，Baoding Zhongpuruituo Technology is the leader in China.

Third, all manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product. Currently, in High-purity Amorphous Boron industry, the American and Germany manufacturers occupy the high-end market, Chinese products survive at the bottom of the market, due to the limit of purity and metal content indicators.

In recent years, some Chinese companies (such as Liaoning Pengda Technology and Tangshan Weihao Magnesium Powder) develop industrial grade High-purity Amorphous Boron products, and produce medical used High-purity Amorphous Boron products by purification.

Fourth, High-purity Amorphous Boron downstream are mainly medical and ceramic industry, solid rocket boosters, special alloy steel and catalysts industry. In recent years, the medical and special alloy steel industry has developed rapidly, the demand for High-purity Amorphous Boron will correspondingly increase.

Fifth, although sales of High-purity Amorphous Boron bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the High-purity Amorphous Boron field hastily.

