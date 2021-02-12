Global Hydrogen Peroxide Industry Chain Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Hydrogen Peroxide Industry Chain market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hydrogen Peroxide Industry Chain market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Hydrogen peroxide, (H2O2), is a clear, colorless, slightly viscous liquid. It is a green oxidant that decomposes in water and oxygen. It is slightly denser than water, but is miscible with water in all proportions, used principally for bleaching cotton and other textiles and wood pulp, in the manufacture of other chemicals, as a rocket propellant, and for cosmetic and medicinal purposes. Solutions containing more than about 8 percent hydrogen peroxide are corrosive to the skin.

Hydrogen peroxide is marketed in the form of aqueous solutions. Major commercial grades are aqueous solutions containing 27.5, 35, 50, 70, or 90 percent hydrogen peroxide and small amounts of stabilizers (often tin salts and phosphates) to suppress decomposition.

But in this report, the volume of hydrogen peroxide is calculated in accordance with 100% hydrogen peroxide yield statistics.

Currently, there are some companies in the world can produce hydrogen peroxide product, mainly concentrate in China. The main market players are Zhongneng Chemical, Luxi Chemical, Liuzhou Chemical Group, Jinhe shiye, Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical, etc. The sales of hydrogen peroxide increased from 3964.3 K MT in 2013 to 5082.1 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of more than 6.41%.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. Asia-Pacific and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The global Hydrogen Peroxide market is valued at 3580 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 5020 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hydrogen Peroxide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydrogen Peroxide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Solvay

Evonik

Arkema

Peroxy Chem

Akzo Nobel

Kemira

MGC

OCI Chem

NPL

Zhongneng Chemical

Luxi Chemical

Liuzhou Chemical Group

Jinhe shiye

Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical

HEC

Shandong Yangmeihengtong Chemical

Kingboard Chemical

Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemical

Jinke Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Purity 27.5%

Purity 35%

Purity 50%

Others

Segment by Application

Paper Industry

Textile Industry

Electronics Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

