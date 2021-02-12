Global IIoT Sensors in Oil and Gas Industry Professional Report 2019
In this report, the Global IIoT Sensors in Oil and Gas Industry Professional Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global IIoT Sensors in Oil and Gas Industry Professional Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The Internet of Things (IoT) alludes to a system that is embedded with network connectivity, hardware, sensors, and software which helps in the accumulcation and trading of information by means of physical objects. With the IoT getting to be plainly universal, the IoT sensors market is developing as a key piece of the area, as IoT sensors speak to a potential answer for deciding the physical characteristics of objects and changing them into a quantifiable value which can be later utilized by another client or gadget.
The growing commercial acceptance of IIoT sensors is a major factor driving the market’s growth. The need to reduce costs primarily drive the rise in the adoption of IIoT sensors in the oil and gas industry. The installation of these sensors not only takes less time but also costs less due to the technical advances and easy assembling options, which sensor manufacturers provide to end-users. Besides, the cost of the sensors is declining continuously. This indicates the increase in competition among the providers of hardware. The competition prevailing among the major manufacturers of sensors and service providers of IoT products is increasing, which will lead to an increase in market revenue.
EMEA contributed the majority of shares toward the IIoT sensors market in oil and gas industry during 2017. It has been estimated that the segment will continue to lead the IoT in oil and gas market in the forthcoming years.
The global IIoT Sensors in Oil and Gas market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on IIoT Sensors in Oil and Gas volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall IIoT Sensors in Oil and Gas market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
ABB
Emerson Electric
General Electric
Honeywell
Rockwell Automation
Siemens
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Temperature Sensors
Flow Sensors
Pressure Sensors
Others
Segment by Application
Drilling Platforms
Pipelines
Tanks
Pumps
