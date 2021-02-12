Global Instant Adhesive Development Overview 2019
In this report, the Global Instant Adhesive Development Overview 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Instant Adhesive Development Overview 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Instant Adhesive market, they are typically used for fast, reliable, high-performance bonding of numerous materials in just seconds.
Asia-Pacific has the largest global import quantity and manufacturers in Instant Adhesive market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Instant Adhesive in 2017.
In the industry, Henkel AG & Company profits most in 2017 and recent years, while 3M and Pidilite ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 20.75%, 16.55% and 8.31% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Instant Adhesive, including Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives and Epoxy-based Instant Adhesive. And Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives is the main type for Instant Adhesive, and the Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives reached a sales volume of approximately 5923.24 MT in 2017, with 88.28% of global sales volume.
The global Instant Adhesive market is valued at 1420 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2470 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Instant Adhesive volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Instant Adhesive market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Henkel AG & Company
3M
Pidilite
H.B. Fuller
Toagosei
Franklin International
Huntsman Corporation
Illinois Tool Works Incorporation (ITW)
Delo Industrial Adhesives
Bostik SA
Sika AG
RPM
Permabond LLC.
Parson Adhesives
Loxeal Engineering Adhesives
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Cyanoacrylate Instant Adhesives
Epoxy-based Instant Adhesive
Segment by Application
Electronics
Woodworking
Transportation
Medical
Others
