In this report, the Global Isophorone Diamine Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Isophorone Diamine Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Isophorone Diamine (IPDA) is a mixture of two stereo-isomers of 3-aminomethyl-3, 5, 5-trimethylcyclohexylamine, and is a colorless to yellow low viscosity liquid with a faint amine odor. Commonly, the ratio of Cis /Trans isomers is 75/25 commercially.

The isophorone diamine (IPDA) is monopolized by a few giant enterprises included Evonik and Basf. Globally, the global production was 117736 MT in 2015 and it will reach 169340 MT in 2021.

Evonik was the leader manufacturer of isophorone diamine (IPDA) owned the 55.86% production market share in 2015 and with the production sites distributed in Herne and Marl (Germany), Mobile (Alabama, USA), as well as Shanghai (China). What’ more, Evonik Industries had opened an integrated production complex for isophorone and isophorone diamine in Shanghai, China in July, 2014 to serve the Asian market.

BASF manufactured IPDA at its Ludwigshafen Verbund site with the volume market share of 28.74% in 2015.

In China, the Wanhua Chemica was the only domestic enterprise with the 2000 MT production trial operation in 2013.

In addition, the production regions of isophorone diamine (IPDA) are mainly located in Europe, USA and China. Europe was the leader production regions, which achieved about 64.21% volume market share in 2015.

As for the region consumption, Europe remained the largest market for isophorone diamine (IPDA) in the world, with 53.92% market share consumption in 2015. Other major consuming regions include USA and China, which account for 17.79% and 20.40% respectively.

The downstream demand of isophorone diamine (IPDA) is rigidity. isophorone diamine (IPDA) can be used for major two purposes: epoxy resin systems as curing agent and the production of isophorone diisocyanate (IPDI). In 2015, the market share of epoxy resin systems used isophorone diamine (IPDA) was accounted for 50.23%, which was much higher than that of isophorone diisocyanate (IPDI) used isophorone diamine (IPDA).

The global Isophorone Diamine market is valued at 620 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 730 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Isophorone Diamine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Isophorone Diamine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Evonik

Basf

Wanhua Chem

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

One-Step Method

Two-Step Method

Segment by Application

Epoxy Resin

IPDI

Others

