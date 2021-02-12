Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Competition Analysis 2019
In this report, the Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Competition Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Isoprene Rubber (IR) Competition Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-isoprene-rubber-ir-competition-analysis-2019
Isoprene rubber (IR) is a polymer of synthetic isoprene. It combines the key qualities of natural rubber such as good mechanical properties and hysteresis with superior features such as high purity, excellent clarity, good flow, low gel content, no nitrosamines, and no natural rubber proteins. The IR products are widely used in tire, medical products, conveyor belts and others.
In addition, polyisoprene elastomer is equivalent to isoprene rubber (IR).
In consumption regions, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. Russia is still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.
The isoprene rubber industry is easily affected by the price of the natural rubber crude oil and natural gas. The natural rubber is an alternative of IR products, with the same price trends in the past few years. The price of natural rubber changed intensely since 2013, which lead to the fluctuation of IR price.
The major raw material for isoprene rubber is isoprene monomer. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of isoprene rubber industry.
We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.
The global Isoprene Rubber (IR) market is valued at 1290 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1690 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Isoprene Rubber (IR) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Isoprene Rubber (IR) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim
KauchukSterlitamak
Sibur
Goodyear Chemical
Kraton
Zeon
JSR
Kuraray
Karbochem
Yikesi
Luhua
Tpi New Material
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Medical Grade
Industrial Grade
Segment by Application
Tires and Tire Products
Mechanical Rubber Products
Other
