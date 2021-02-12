Global Level Translators Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

In this report, the Global Level Translators market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Level Translators market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Logic level translation refers to the communication between logical devices within a system. In modern electronics, it is often the case that these devices operate on different voltage rails or levels. This is especially true in modern CMOS devices, which continue to decrease in size, and thus requires lower voltages. When these circuits need to communicate with circuits that operate at a different voltage level, a logic translator is used.

Many factors must be accounted for when translating voltages. Modern devices run at very high frequencies, and there are inherent parasitic capacitances involved in translation. Often logic voltage shifts cannot operate at the same speed as the individual circuits they are translating for. This is especially true of up shifting, or raising the voltage from high to low, which is much more difficult and lossy than dropping the voltage.

In computers, the three main voltages rails used today are 5V, 3.3V, and 1.8V. Many translators exist to convert between these levels. Some even allow for bi-directional conversion, which can upshift and downshift within the same general circuit. Usually component-wise, the translation circuits are designed from resistive capacitive or resistive transistor networks, or a combination of both.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Level Translators, presents the global Level Translators market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Level Translators capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Level Translators by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Texas Instruments

Nexperia

Microchip Technology

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductor

Diodes Incorporated

Adafruit Industries

Analog Devices

Cypress Semiconductor

Intersil

Renesas Electronics

SparkFun Electronics

STMicroelectronics

Market Segment by Product Type

3-State

Open Drain

Others

Market Segment by Application

5V

3.3V

1.8V

Others

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Level Translators status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Level Translators manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Level Translators are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

