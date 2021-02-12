Global M2M Communications Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

In this report, the Global M2M Communications market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global M2M Communications market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The Machine to Machine (M2M) communication is a type of data communication technology that enables the devices such as sensors or meter to share information automatically with other devices and perform necessary action through a network which can be wired, wireless or hybrid without human intervention. M2M communication is often used for remote monitoring to capture an event and transfer data between mechanical or electronic devices.

Machine to machine (M2M) satellite communication is a revolutionary technology that enables both wired and wireless systems to communicate with other similar devices. It is widely used for communication purposes to transfer and control data in locations with limited broadband networks. M2M-based satellite communication has encouraged organizations to expand their market reach globally, without facing any communication delays and problems. Machine to machine satellite communication providers have installing services in cloud, which has augmented the usage of M2M satellite communication. This technology is used in industries for monitoring and managing their assets remotely.

In 2018, the global M2M Communications market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global M2M Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the M2M Communications development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

KORE Wireless Group, Inc.

Orange SA

Sierra Wireless,Inc

Ibexis Ltd.

ELSE SA

Orbcomm Inc.

Iridium Communications Inc.

Quake Global, Inc.

Stellar Satellite Communications Ltd.

Remote Intelligence Systems LLC.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Automatic Identification System

Satellites Telemetry

Others

Global M2M S

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Healthcare

Government and Public Sector

Agriculture

Automotive

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global M2M Communications status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the M2M Communications development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of M2M Communications are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

