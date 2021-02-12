Global Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Industry Professional Report 2019
In this report, the Global Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Industry Professional Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes Industry Professional Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Magnesium chloride hexahydrate is Small white flakes with formula (MgCl2.6H2O), which has the property of colorless and easy deliquescence.
It has been widely used in metallurgy, chemical industry, building materials, food and transportation industry. This report studies the magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes market.
In global market, the sales of magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes decreases from 2918.0 K MT in 2013 to 2839.8 K MT in 2017, the global magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes market is led by Asia Pacific, capturing about 72.51% of global magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes consumption. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 13.11% global sales share.
In application, magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes downstream are Metallurgical Industry, Building Materials Industry, Antifreeze and others. The magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes market is mainly driven by growing demand for Building Materials Industry which accounts for nearly 27.63% of total downstream consumption of magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes in global.
In the next few years, magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes sales will show a trend of steady uptown. In 2024 the consumption of magnesium chloride hexahydrate flakes is estimated to be 3021.9 K MT.
The global Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes market is valued at 220 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 250 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Magnesium Chloride Hexahydrate Flakes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Compass Minerals
Dead Sea Works
Nedmag
Alkim
Tinco
Riddhi Siddhi Magnesia Works
Xiangjiang
Huitai Group
Changsheng
Dongyuan Lianhai
Hongyuan Chemical
Xinhai Decing Products
Chenlong
Quancheng
Songchuan
Ruentai Chemical
Qinghai Iron Source Magnesium
Shouguang yuwei Chloride
Lianyungang Nippo Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Food Grade
Industry Grade
Segment by Application
Metallurgical Industry
Chemical Industry
Building Materials Industry
Antifreeze Industry
Food Industry
Others
