Global Memristor Industry Analysis Report 2019

Memristors are basic circuit elements, which possess the property of memory as well as resistors.The memristors have emerged as a viable substitute of flash memories and they also help in the fabricating advanced neural networks.

Memristor market is currently in its nascent phase of commercialization as most of the players are spending on R&D of this technology. However, apart from being a viable substitute of flash memories, this technology has immense possibilities to contribute and change the course of neural and synaptic networks. With the increasing trend of IoT and rise in demand of artificial intelligence across several industry verticals, lucrative opportunities are awaiting in the global memristor market.

Factors that drive the growth in the global memristor market include advantage of memristor over other memories, increase in demand for industrial robots that require memory element, increase in number of data centers, and growth in number of portable electronic products where memristor has emerged as a replacement of non-volatile memories.

In 2017, North America and Europe collectively accounted for over two-thirds of the total memristors market and are expected to continue this trend due to presence of major players in the region, which indulge in R&D. Furthermore, developed nations present in the region are amongst the first ones to incorporate the advance technologies. However, the unprecedented growth in electronic devices in Asia-Pacific region opens lucrative opportunities and high growth rate for the memristor market during the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Intel

Knowm

HRL

Panasonic

Sony

Samsung

SK Hynix

Hewlett Packard

IBM

Toshiba

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Molecular and Ionic Thin Film

Spin Based and Magnetic

3-terminal

Segment by Application

Datacenters

Computer peripherals

Healthcare

Telecommunications

