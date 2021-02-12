In this report, the Global N-Pentane Market Research and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global N-Pentane Market Research and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Pentane is colourless with a very low odour and high volatility thanks to its low, narrow boiling range – it is among the lowest boiling hydrocarbon liquids and so evaporates at a very high rate. It is used principally as a blowing agent in foam production, as a propellant in aerosols and as reaction media for polymerisation processes. In actual production, pentane blend is the most common type. Isopentane and Normalpentane Blend contain Isopentane and Normalpentane as the main ingredients. The single principal content is not less than 10%, not more than 90%. Pentane blend is a very fast evaporating hydrocarbon solvent and low in impurities such as sulphur, olefins, benzene and total aromatics. Examples of end uses for this solvent are blowing agent, electronic cleaning and polymerisation. In the report, we main cover pentane blend.

Pentane is a low-cost blowing agent. Over the past few decades, the technology and development of mixed pentane have not developed by leaps and bounds. In the Asia-Pacific region, EPS is growing faster. The EPS industry in the US and Europe is already quite stable.

As China’s EPS market continues to grow, China has become the world’s largest producer and consumer country. Europe is the second largest consumer area. The downstream customers of Japan, Southeast Asia and Korea are less. As a result, the markets in these areas are small. In the future, India and Southeast Asia market is expected to show some growth. In the world, the main consumers are BASF, SABIC, INOES and Huntsman.

In recent years, global crude oil prices have been declining. As a downstream product, the price of pentane is declining. In the future, the price of crude oil is relatively stable, and the price of pentane does not change much.

The global N-Pentane market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on N-Pentane volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall N-Pentane market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Shell

Phillips 66

CNPC

ExxonMobil Chemical

TOP Solvent

Junyuan Petroleum Group

South Hampton Resources

Aeropres Corporation

Diversified CPC

Rizhao Changlian

M/S. DATTA

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pentane 85/15

Pentane 80/20

Pentane 70/30

Pentane 60/40

Pentane 50/50

Pentane 20/80

Others

Segment by Application

EPS Blowing Agent

Electronic Cleaning

Chemical Solvent

Aerosol Propellant

Others

