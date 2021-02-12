Global Nitrogen Sales Market Report 2019
In this report, the Global Nitrogen Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Nitrogen Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-nitrogen-sales-market-report-2019
Liquid Nitrogen (commonly known as LN2) is inert, colorless, odorless, noncorrosive, nonflammable, and extremely cold. Nitrogen makes up the major portion of the atmosphere (78.03% by volume, 75.5% by weight).
The liquid nitrogen products performance is positive with the global economic recovery. The technical barriers of liquid nitrogen are not high, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. However, liquid nitrogen market is dominated by several giant companies across the globe, such as Linde, Air Liquide, Praxair, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. and their plants mainly distribute in Europe and North America. Europe is the largest consumer, more than 31% consumption share, followed by North America with about 28% consumption share in 2015.
The global Nitrogen market was valued at 13660 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 17960 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2025.
This report studies the global Nitrogen market status and forecast, categorizes the global Nitrogen market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Major manufacturers covered in this report
Linde
Air Liquide
Praxair
Air Products and Chemicals Inc
Taiyo Nippon Sanso
Messer Group
Yingde Gases
Hangzhou Hangyang
Sichuan Qiaoyuan Gas
In view of regional level, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
NI 5.0
NI 4.8
Segment by Application
Food Freezing
Plastic and Rubber Deflashing
Medical and Healthcare
Metal Manufacturing
Chemicals and Petroleum Uses
