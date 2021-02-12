In this report, the Global Optically Transparent Polyimide Films Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Optically Transparent Polyimide Films Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Transparent Polyimide Films is made with aromatic polyimide. It has high light transparency and heat resistance, and at the same time has excellent solvent resistance and mechanical strength.

Japan is the world’s largest consumer and producer of optical transparent polyimide films.In 2018, Japan’s production and consumption market share exceeded 80 percent.

The global Optically Transparent Polyimide Films market was valued at 909.9 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1069.9 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global Optically Transparent Polyimide Films market status and forecast, categorizes the global Optically Transparent Polyimide Films market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major manufacturers covered in this report

MGC

I.S.T Corporation

CEN

Electronic Material

Hipolyking

NeXolve

DuPont

Kolon Industries

SKC

In view of regional level, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Thickness>25μm

15μm<Thickness≤25μm

Thickness≤15μm

Segment by Application

Organic Light-emitting Diodes (OLEDs)

Organic Photovoltaics (OPVs)

Flexible Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)

Aerospace

Others

