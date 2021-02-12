In this report, the Global Outdoor LED Display Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Outdoor LED Display Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Light emitting diode (LED) is a semiconductor chip that emits light of different wavelength in the visible spectrum along with emission of UV and infrared light.

Outdoor LED displays have been gaining popularity in the recent years, owing to significant technological advancements such as automated LED displays, wireless control systems, better picture quality, and high brightness.

The global outdoor LED display market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing focus of market players to expand in China, Japan, India, and other countries of the Asia-Pacific region. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global outdoor LED display market in 2017.

The global Outdoor LED Display market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Outdoor LED Display volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Outdoor LED Display market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Barco N.V.

Daktronics

LG Electronics

Panasonic

Toshiba

Lighthouse Technologies

Shenzhen Dicolor

Leyard

EKTA

Electronic Displays

ElectroMedia

Euro Display

Rotapanel

Sony

Optoelectronics

Leyard Optoelectronic

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Technology

Surface Mounted

Individually Mounted

By Color Display

Tri-Color

Monochrome

Full Color

Segment by Application

Billboards

Mobile LED Display

LED Traffic Lights

Perimeter Boards

Video Walls

Other Matrix Boards

