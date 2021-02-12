Global PCTG Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global PCTG Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global PCTG Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

PCTG plastic is a transparent plastic and an amorphous copolyester. The common copolymer of PCTG plastic is 1, 4-cyclohexanedimethyl-1, 4-cyclohexanedimethyl-1 (CHDM), which is called polyethylene terephthalate.It is the product of ester exchange condensation of terephthalic acid (PTA), ethylene glycol (EG) and 1, 4-cyclohexanedimethanol (CHDM) monomers.In general, the content of CHDM in PCTG is more than 50%.

The global PCTG industry is growing rapidly, with PCTG production rising from 65,213 tons in 2013 to 69,587 tons in 2017.Only Eastman and SK chemical are PCTG manufacturers, and the industry is highly monopolized.Eastman is the largest producer, with a market share of about 86%.

The global PCTG market is valued at 171.4 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 231.9 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on PCTG volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PCTG market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Eastman

SK Chemical

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Segment by Type

Injection Molding Grade

Extrusion Grade

Blow Molding Grade

Segment by Application

Household Items

Cosmetics

Small Home Appliance

Medical

