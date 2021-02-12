Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) offer the highest operating temperature range, the most comprehensive chemical compatibility and the lowest off-gassing and extractable levels of any rubber material. They are capable of service temperatures up to 327°C, and are resistant to more than 1,800 chemical substances. It is widely used in petroleum & chemical industry, aerospace industry and Semiconductor Industry etc. Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) are elastomeric materials with a fully fluorinated backbone. The C-F bond is the strongest in organic chemistry and in combination with innovative crosslinking technology at the curing stage. It provides materials with outstanding performance characteristics.
In the global semiconductor industrial, major players include DuPont, 3M, Solvay, Daikin and Asahi Glass and so on.DuPont ranks the first,and had market share of over 44% in 2017.North America is the largest consumer market for Perfluoroelastomers in the semiconductor industrial, followed by the Asia-Pacific region.
The global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor market is valued at 85 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 114.5 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
DuPont
3M
Solvay
Daikin
Asahi Glass
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Segment by Type
Heat Resistance
Chemical Resistance
Temperature Resistance
Water Resistance
Segment by Application
Petroleum and Chemical Industrial
Aerospace Industrial
Semiconductor Industrial
Others
