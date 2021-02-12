Global Plastic Caps and Closure Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Plastic Caps and Closure Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Plastic Caps and Closure Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The bottle is sealed with a cap; Caps are mainly manufactured by plastic, metal and wood. This study is about the Plastic Caps and Closure.

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest consumer market for Plastic Bottle Caps globally due to its large food and beverage industrial basement. Demand for plastic bottle caps is growing fastest in the developing world.

The global Plastic Caps and Closure market is valued at 13416 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 17700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Plastic Caps and Closure volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plastic Caps and Closure market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CSI

Bericap

Berry Plastics

Alila

THC

Silgan

Crown

GCS

Aptar Group

Oriental Containers

Mold Rite Plastics

Blackhawk Molding

Mocap

Zijiang

Jinfu

ZhongFu

Segment by Regions

Asia-Pacific

EU

Segment by Type

PP Caps

PE Caps

Other Materials

Segment by Application

Beverage Industrial

Pharmaceutical Industrial

Personal Care Products

Others

