Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Market Report 2019
In this report, the Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Market Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Market Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-polyphenylene-sulfide-pps-sales-market-report-2019
Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) is a polymer made up of alternating sulfur atoms and phenylene rings in a para substitution pattern. It offers a unique combination of properties and a cost/performance balance unmatched by other engineering thermoplastics. Key properties include thermal stability, dimensional stability, chemical resistance and inherent flame retardancy. It is widely used in electric & electronic field, automobile industry, industrial field and aerospace field.
In the global polyphenylthioether(PPS) market, the production of polyphenylthioether(PPS) is evenly distributed in the United States, China, Japan, and South Korea. Among them, it is the largest producer and will maintain the same status in the coming years. In 2015, Japan’s market share in the global production market was close to 48 per cent. Worldwide, the top five manufacturers of polyphenylthioether(PPS) are Torre, sowe, DIC, Silanis and SK chemicals. The world’s top five companies accounted for nearly 57 per cent of global production in 2015.
The global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market was valued at 1354.1 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1828.1 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.
This report studies the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Major manufacturers covered in this report
Toray
Solvay
DIC
Celanese
SK Chemical
Kureha
Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd
Tosoh
Toyobo
Ko Yo Chemical
Letian Plastics
Lumena New Materials
In view of regional level, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Linear Type
Cross-linked Type
Segment by Application
Electric and Electronic Field
Automobile Industrial
Industrial Field
Aerospace Field
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-polyphenylene-sulfide-pps-sales-market-report-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Market Report 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Market Report 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Market Report 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Market Report 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Market Report 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Market Report 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Market Report 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com