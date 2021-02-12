Global Product Engineering Services Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2025

Global Product Engineering Services Industry

This report focuses on the global Product Engineering Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Product Engineering Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Altran

Alten Group

AVL

HCL Technologies Limited

Akka Technologies

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Capgemini

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Limited

Wipro Limited

Accenture PLC

Happiest Minds Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Product and component design

Process engineering

Maintenance, repair, and operations

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)

Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Product Engineering Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Product Engineering Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Product Engineering Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Product and component design

1.4.3 Process engineering

1.4.4 Maintenance, repair, and operations

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Product Engineering Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)

1.5.3 Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Altran

12.1.1 Altran Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Product Engineering Services Introduction

12.1.4 Altran Revenue in Product Engineering Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Altran Recent Development

12.2 Alten Group

12.2.1 Alten Group Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Product Engineering Services Introduction

12.2.4 Alten Group Revenue in Product Engineering Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Alten Group Recent Development

12.3 AVL

12.3.1 AVL Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Product Engineering Services Introduction

12.3.4 AVL Revenue in Product Engineering Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 AVL Recent Development

12.4 HCL Technologies Limited

12.4.1 HCL Technologies Limited Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Product Engineering Services Introduction

12.4.4 HCL Technologies Limited Revenue in Product Engineering Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 HCL Technologies Limited Recent Development

12.5 Akka Technologies

12.5.1 Akka Technologies Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Product Engineering Services Introduction

12.5.4 Akka Technologies Revenue in Product Engineering Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Akka Technologies Recent Development

12.6 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

12.6.1 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Product Engineering Services Introduction

12.6.4 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation Revenue in Product Engineering Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Capgemini

12.7.1 Capgemini Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Product Engineering Services Introduction

12.7.4 Capgemini Revenue in Product Engineering Services Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Capgemini Recent Development

12.8 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Limited

12.8.1 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Limited Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Product Engineering Services Introduction

12.8.4 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Limited Revenue in Product Engineering Services Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Limited Recent Development

12.9 Wipro Limited

12.9.1 Wipro Limited Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Product Engineering Services Introduction

12.9.4 Wipro Limited Revenue in Product Engineering Services Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Wipro Limited Recent Development

12.10 Accenture PLC

12.10.1 Accenture PLC Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Product Engineering Services Introduction

12.10.4 Accenture PLC Revenue in Product Engineering Services Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Accenture PLC Recent Development

12.11 Happiest Minds Technologies

Continued….

