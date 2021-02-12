Global Product Engineering Services Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2025
This report focuses on the global Product Engineering Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Product Engineering Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Altran
Alten Group
AVL
HCL Technologies Limited
Akka Technologies
International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
Capgemini
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Limited
Wipro Limited
Accenture PLC
Happiest Minds Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Product and component design
Process engineering
Maintenance, repair, and operations
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)
Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Product Engineering Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Product Engineering Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Product Engineering Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Product and component design
1.4.3 Process engineering
1.4.4 Maintenance, repair, and operations
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Product Engineering Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)
1.5.3 Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Altran
12.1.1 Altran Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Product Engineering Services Introduction
12.1.4 Altran Revenue in Product Engineering Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Altran Recent Development
12.2 Alten Group
12.2.1 Alten Group Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Product Engineering Services Introduction
12.2.4 Alten Group Revenue in Product Engineering Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Alten Group Recent Development
12.3 AVL
12.3.1 AVL Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Product Engineering Services Introduction
12.3.4 AVL Revenue in Product Engineering Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 AVL Recent Development
12.4 HCL Technologies Limited
12.4.1 HCL Technologies Limited Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Product Engineering Services Introduction
12.4.4 HCL Technologies Limited Revenue in Product Engineering Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 HCL Technologies Limited Recent Development
12.5 Akka Technologies
12.5.1 Akka Technologies Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Product Engineering Services Introduction
12.5.4 Akka Technologies Revenue in Product Engineering Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Akka Technologies Recent Development
12.6 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
12.6.1 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Product Engineering Services Introduction
12.6.4 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation Revenue in Product Engineering Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation Recent Development
12.7 Capgemini
12.7.1 Capgemini Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Product Engineering Services Introduction
12.7.4 Capgemini Revenue in Product Engineering Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Capgemini Recent Development
12.8 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Limited
12.8.1 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Limited Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Product Engineering Services Introduction
12.8.4 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Limited Revenue in Product Engineering Services Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Limited Recent Development
12.9 Wipro Limited
12.9.1 Wipro Limited Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Product Engineering Services Introduction
12.9.4 Wipro Limited Revenue in Product Engineering Services Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Wipro Limited Recent Development
12.10 Accenture PLC
12.10.1 Accenture PLC Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Product Engineering Services Introduction
12.10.4 Accenture PLC Revenue in Product Engineering Services Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Accenture PLC Recent Development
12.11 Happiest Minds Technologies
