In this report, the Global Security Ink Development Overview 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Security Ink Development Overview 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Security ink, also called Anti-counterfeit printing ink, is one of the most important parts of anti-counterfeit technology. It is one of the special printing inks after a series of special processing. Security ink is widely used in banknote, official identity documents, postage stamps, tax banderoles, security labels and product markings.

Security inks have various functions. Some security inks can show special colors, be invisible or not under specific conditions such as ultraviolet ray irradiation, infrared irradiation, sunlight irradiation, specific temperature and humidity.

Security inks can be applied in various printing solutions like intaglio printing, silkscreen printing, letterpress printing and offset printing.

The global security ink materials production market was about 1305.1 MT valued at 621.84 Million USD in 2017. Forecasts suggest the production market to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% from 2017 to 2024, driven primarily by Europe, USA and China and Japan. Overall, the security ink products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.

Security ink materials are primarily used for banknotes, official identity documents, tax banderoles and security labels fields. With increasing of global population and economy, the demands for downstream keep high growth. With the improvement of people’s security awareness, the product structure has been changed in these years and security ink is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2018-2024. Security ink industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of security ink has slightly decreased and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of security ink. The gross margin will show decreasing in future.

The global Security Ink market is valued at 620 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Security Ink volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Security Ink market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Intaglio Inks

Silkscreen Inks

Letterpress Inks

Offset Inks

Others

Segment by Application

Banknotes

Official Identity Documents

Tax Banderoles

Security Labels

Others

