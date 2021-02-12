In this report, the Global Seismic Isolation Systems Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Seismic Isolation Systems Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Seismic Isolation Systems market, Seismic Isolation Systems is the system used to reduce the effects of earthquake ground shaking on structure, their components and protect them from damaging. The system decouples the building or structure from the horizontal components of the ground motion by interposing structural elements with low horizontal stiffness between the structure and the foundation. This gives the structure a fundamental frequency that is much lower than both its fixed-base frequency and the predominant frequencies of the ground motion.

The Major consumption regions of seismic isolation systems are Japan and China, which accounting for about 80 % of sales in total. China is the largest sales region (sales volume share 41.72% in 2017). Seismic Isolation Systems product demand is in a certain space, and the main consumer countries are located in Circum Pacific seismic belt. The market is relatively mature in Japan because the technology has applied to the country for many years. The market in China has grown fast since the Wenchuan earthquake in 2008.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The impact on the cost and availability of raw materials and certain components is uncertain due to potential supply changes. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer.

The global Seismic Isolation Systems market is valued at 108200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 158200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Seismic Isolation Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Seismic Isolation Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

