Global Slag Wool Market Study Report 2019

Slag wool is a fiber product made from blast furnace slag. Slag wool is the use of industrial waste slag (blast furnace slag and copper slag, aluminum slag) as the main raw material, after melting, a cotton filamentous inorganic fiber high speed centrifugation or blowing method process.

Slag wool is upstream products for industry and building industry, it can provide the necessary material for the applications, to ensure the fire resistive, heat preservation sound insulation.

Currently China’s production enterprises are basically small and medium-sized enterprises. Among them, few of these enterprises have domestic advanced and global R&D and production technology level, also closely linked to both upstream and downstream market demand, having a strong competitiveness in the purchase of raw materials and slag wool sales and industry chain extension process.

The global Slag Wool market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Slag Wool volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Slag Wool market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

USG

Paroc

Hebei Huaneng Zhongtian

Changyi Jiayuan Jiancai

Hejian 100 keda Chemical

Shanghai Boda Insulation Materials

Beijing Huiteng Insulation Materials

Dachengxian Yichuan Insulation Materials

Dacheng Litanbei Insulation Materials

Tiger Rock Wool

Zhengye Insulation Materials

Shanghai Yannuo New Materials

Langfang Juheng Building Materials

Changchun ShiLu Insulation Materials

Langfang Taiyue Insulation Materials

Hongli Insulation Materials

Langfang ZhiRui Insulation Materials

Langfang Qiyuan Insulation Materials

Langfang Zhongyang Insulation Materials

Langfang Zhibang Insulation Materials

Dacheng Yimansi Insulation Materials

Langfang Fuerda Building Materials

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

120-200

60-120

100-180

40-100

80-140

Segment by Application

Building Insulation and Fire Prevention

Industrial heating Pipe Network and Furnace Insulation

Damping Material

Agriculture Soilless Culture

Other（Substitute for Papermaking Filler, Asbestos Cord and Artificial Wood）

