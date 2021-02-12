Global Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market Analysis & Forecast 2019
In this report, the Global Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Sodium Tripolyphosphate is white crystalline powder and has better mobility. It is easily dissolve in water and the solution is alkaline. It has strong chelating ability with metal ions such as Calcium ion, magnesium ion and iron ion. Owning to the special ability, Sodium Tripolyphosphate becomes an important ideal raw material for laundry.
At present, the major manufacturer of Sodium Tripolyphosphate concentrated in China, but at the same time subject to performance Sodium Tripolyphosphate, mainly consumption in China, so the market is a single channel.
With the various countries and regions, and gradually began to focus on environmental issues, therefore, Sodium Tripolyphosphate manufacturer of environmental problems and gradually increase the pressure, and this was also reflected in the gross margin.
Currently, most of the domestic manufacturers for Sodium Tripolyphosphate will produce phosphate acid by itself, which greatly reduces the problem of upstream raw material supply, which also can better control manufacturing costs.
The global Sodium Tripolyphosphate market is valued at 2080 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3120 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Sodium Tripolyphosphate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sodium Tripolyphosphate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Mosaic Company
HBCChem
Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group
Yuntianhua Group
Chengxing Industrial Group
Tianyuan Group
Wengfu Group
Wuhan Inorganic Salt Chemical Co., Ltd.
Yunnan Nanlin Group
Sichuan Jinguang Industrial Group.
Sichuan Bluesword Chemical.
Guizhou Sino-Pho Chemical.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Industrial Grade
Food Grade
Segment by Application
Synthetic Detergent
Synergist for Soap
Water Softener
Tanning Agent for Leather Making
Auxiliary for Dyeing
Water Retention Agent
Quality Improver
PH Regulator
Metal Chelating Agent
