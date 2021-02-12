Global Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Analysis & Trends to 2025
In this report, the Global Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Solar grade multi crystal silicon ingot is a tablet form of metal products which is produced by pouring the polysilicon into the reused mold. grade multi crystal silicon ingots are necessary for the manufacture of IC’s.
Solar grade multi crystal silicon ingot industry concentration is relatively low and the manufacturers distributed mainly over Asia and Europe. The solar grade multi crystal silicon ingot industry is a very important link in photovoltaic industry. There has been great change about the key manufacturers in solar grade multi crystal silicon ingot industry. At present, there are mainly more than 30 key manufacturers distribution in Europe and Asia, such as Chinese producers: GCL Solar, JinkoSolar, ReneSola, LDK Solar, Jiangxi Sornid Hi-Tech etc.; and Taiwanese producers: Green Energy Technology, Sino-American Silicon Products, Eversol Corporation etc. and German producer: WACKER SCHOTT Solar( is a joint ventures of WACKER and SCHOTT ) etc. and Korean producers: Nexolon, Hanwha SolarOne and Rexor etc.
The global Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot market is valued at 7800 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 18700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar Grade Multi Crystal Silicon Ingot market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
WACKER SCHOTT Solar
Nexolon
Green Energy Technology
Sino-American Silicon Products
Hanwha SolarOne
Eversol Corporation
PV Crystalox Solar
Targray
Rexor
Maharishi Solar
Photowatt
GCL Solar
JinkoSolar
ReneSola
LDK Solar
Jiangxi Sornid Hi-Tech
DAHAI New Energy Development
Hermaion Solar
Yingli Green Energy Holding Company
Huantai Group
CNPV
Yichang CSG
China Guodian
Jiangxi Xinshun New Energy Science and Technology
Lu’an Group
Hareon Solar
Anhui Eisen New Energy
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Grade one
Grade two
Grade three
Other
Segment by Application
Construction
Automotive
Industrial
Others
