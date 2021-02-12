In this report, the Global Soldering Fume Extractor Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Soldering Fume Extractor Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Soldering Fume Extractor market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, sales channels.

In 2018, the global Soldering Fume Extractor market size was increased to 52.45 million US$ from 48.25 million US$ in 2014, and it will reach 60.81 million US$ in 2025, growing at CAGR of 2.02%% between 2019 and 2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Soldering Fume Extractor in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The Soldering Fume Extractor key manufacturers in this market include:

BOFA

Metcal

Weller

Kurtz Ersa

Hakko

FUMEX

ULT

Quick

Quatro-air

Sentry Air Systems

Sunyada

Boorex

Qubo

Goodoop

Conyson

Pace

By the product type, the market is primarily split into:

Single Operator

Double Operator

Multi-Operator

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments:

Electronics Industry

General Industry

Others

