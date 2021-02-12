Global Steel Product Industry Professional Report 2019
In this report, the Global Steel Product Industry Professional Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Steel Product Industry Professional Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Steel is both the most widely used and most recycled metal material on earth. From stainless and high-temperature steels to flat carbon products, steel in its various forms and alloys offer different properties to meet a wide range of applications. For these reasons, as well as the metal’s combination of high strength and a relatively low production cost, steel is now used in countless products.
In steel industry terminology long steel products or long products refers to steel products including wire, rod, rail, and bars as well as types of steel structural sections and girders.
Flat products include slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel products, tinplate and heavy plate.
Tubular steel is a multi-functional necessity for many industries. It can be beautiful and decorative, simple and strictly functional, and anywhere in between. It can be large or small, short or long, thick or thin, and any shape you can imagine. Steel tubing is also rectangular, oval, D-shaped, and many other shapes.
China also is the largest production place, with a production market share nearly 45.14% in 2017. Following Europe, Europe is the second largest production place with the consumption market share of 14.36%.
The end-user industries of processed steel are construction, automotive, mechanical engineering, energy, packaging, consumer durables, shipping, housing, and others. Growth in the construction and automotive industry and recovery of global economy are the key drivers of the steel processing market.
The global Steel Product market is valued at 693500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 745600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.9% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Steel Product volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Steel Product market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Long Steel Products
Flat Steel Products
Pipe & Tube Products
Segment by Application
Construction
Transport
Energy
Packaging
Appliances and Industry
