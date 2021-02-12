Global Stick PC Competition Situation Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Stick PC Competition Situation market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Stick PC Competition Situation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A stick PC or PC on a stick is a single-board computer in a small elongated casing resembling a stick, that can usually be plugged directly (without an HDMI cable) on an HDMI video port. A stick PC is a device which has independent CPU or processing chips and which does not rely on another computer. It should not be confused with passive storage devices such as thumb drives.
One of the key drivers of the market includes rise in implementation of online learning methods which are accessed from remote locations using PC on a stick. Semiconductor miniaturization is another factor leading to the growth of the stick PC market. Increase in need of portable devices for accessing data, rise in demand for low energy consuming devices, and soar in demand for low cost portable devices are the factors driving the growth of the PC on a stick market.
APAC is expected to dominate this market throughout the forecast period, and this market study estimates that this region will account for more than 34% of the total share of the market by 2023. The developing countries in the region such as India and China will be the major contributors of the market revenue from this region.
The global Stick PC market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Stick PC volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Stick PC market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Intel
ASUS
Azulle
Lenovo
Archos
Dell
InFocus
Hannspree
Modecom
Sumvision
iBall
MagicStick
MeeGoPad International
Panache
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Intel Atom Processor
Core M Processor
Segment by Application
Home Use
Commercial Use
