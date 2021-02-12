In this report, the Global Technical Enzymes Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Technical Enzymes Market Survey and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Enzymes are protein molecules functioning as specialized catalysts for chemical reactions. They have contributed greatly to the traditional and modern chemical industry by improving existing processes.

Technical enzymes are typically used as bulk enzymes in textile, pulp and paper industries, organic synthesis and biofuels industry.

The global average price of Technical Enzymes is in the increasing trend, from 4618 USD/MT in 2013 to 4893 USD/MT in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Technical Enzymes includes Amylases, Cellulases, Proteases, Lipases and other, and the sales proportion of Amylases in 2017 is about 37.8%, the sales proportion of Cellulases in 2017 is about 24.3%.

Technical enzymes are typically used as bulk enzymes in textile, pulp and paper industries, organic synthesis and biofuels industry. The most proportion of Technical Enzymes is used Detergents, and the proportion in 2017 is about 34.1%.

The global Technical Enzymes market is valued at 2090 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2320 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Technical Enzymes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Technical Enzymes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Novozymes

DuPont

BASF

Associated British Foods

DSM

VTR Bio-Tech

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

SunHY

MAPS Enzyme

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Amylases

Cellulases

Proteases

Lipases

Other

Segment by Application

Detergents

Bioethanol

Paper & Pulp

Textile & Leather

Other

