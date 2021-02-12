Global TFT LCD Display Industry Chain Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global TFT LCD Display Industry Chain market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global TFT LCD Display Industry Chain market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

TFT LCD is a type of LCD that provides better optical properties such as picture contrast. TFT LCDs form the display panel for LCD TVs, desktop PCs, and mobile computing devices. An LCD panel is made up of a number of layers containing different components such as a polarizer, a color filter, and an LCD glass substrate. The LCD glass substrates used in display devices are very thin (0.3-0.7 mm).

The reduced thickness of LCD glass substrates is leading vendors to focus on manufacturing slimmer and lightweight devices. In the past, manufacturing thin LCD glass was expensive. However, currently slim TFT LCDs are easily available in the market, which enable the manufacture of thin LCD glass substrates. Corning introduced its EAGLE XG glass substrate, which excludes heavy metals such as barium, arsenic, halogen compounds, and antimony, making it eco-friendly and cost-efficient. The LCD module can also be reduced up to 10% by reducing the thickness.

LCDs have gained popularity in the market as they are more cost-effective than conventional CRT displays. Features such as their light weight, reduced panel width, ability to be mounted on walls, and low power consumption make them more user-friendly than conventional display systems. With the advent of flat panels, several new devices such as LCD TVs, LED-backlit LCD TVs, and OLED TVs have been introduced to the market. Among these display devices, LCD FPDs have the highest penetration rate, which is expected to foster market growth.

The global TFT LCD Display market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on TFT LCD Display volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall TFT LCD Display market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AU Optronics

Innolux

LG Display

Samsung Display

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Twisted Nematic (TN)

In-Plane Switching (IPS)

Advanced Fringe Field Switching (AFFS)

Multi-Domain Vertical Alignment (MVA)

Patterned Vertical Alignment (PVA)

Advanced Super View (ASV)

Plane Line Switching (PLS)

Others

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Medical

Others

