Global Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019

Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) is a block copolymer who contains a hard segment of polyester and a soft segment of polyether; wherein the amorphous is formed from the soft segment of polyether and the uncrystallized polyester. Micro-crystals play a role as physical crosslinking points formed from the hard segment of the polyester. Thermoplastic polyester elastomer has the rubber elasticity and strength of engineering plastics. Soft segment gives it flexibility to make it like rubber; hard segment assigns the processing properties which makes it like plastic. Compared with rubber, it has a better processing performance and longer life; and the same high strength characteristics compared to plastic, while the flexibility and dynamic mechanical properties is better.

Due to its distinctive flexibility and high abrasion resistance, TPEE has been widely used in auto industry, electric & electronic industry well other industries. Among those applications, demand from automotive industry accounted for the largest consumption proportion, which was 45.01% in 2016.

As for consumption, North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe are the major consumers. The three regions consumed about 90.62% TPEE in 2016. In addition, since China has become the largest producer of automobile while the industry is the largest consumer of TPEE, the TPEE demand growth rate in the country is relatively higher than other countries.

Considering the current status, information revealed that the thermoplastic polyester elastomer market will keep upward tendency in the coming years. With more and more companies entering the TPEE market, it is estimated that the industry will face fiercer competition with downward price trend.

The global Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DuPont

DSM

TOYOBO

Taiwan Changchun

Celanese

SK Chemicals

LG Chem

SABIC

Mitsubishi Chemical

RadiciGroup

Sunshine Plastics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Injection Molding Grade

Extrusion Grade

Blow Molding Grade

Other

Segment by Application

Automotive Industry

Industrial Products

Consumer Products

Other

